Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as a rise in yields and anticipated tapering concerns in 2022 weigh on stocks.

The Federal Reserve suggested that it's considering tapering faster than previously expected in a release of minutes from the last Fed meeting in December.

Rising interest rates result in higher bond yields, which tends to weigh on growth stocks.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield was up 0.029 at 1.796% at time of publication.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators.

See Also: Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as low as $2,881 and as high as $3,773 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.64% at $3,132 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.