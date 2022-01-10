 Skip to main content

Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as a rise in yields and anticipated tapering concerns in 2022 weigh on stocks.

The Federal Reserve suggested that it's considering tapering faster than previously expected in a release of minutes from the last Fed meeting in December.

Rising interest rates result in higher bond yields, which tends to weigh on growth stocks.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield was up 0.029 at 1.796% at time of publication. 

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators.

See Also: Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as low as $2,881 and as high as $3,773 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.64% at $3,132 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

