Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2022 10:07am
Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is trading lower Monday following a downgrade from HSBC.

HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg downgraded Nike from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and announced a $182 price target.

Rambour cited a lack of near-term catalysts as a reason for the downgrade. He described the stock's current risk/reward setup as "quite balanced."

The HSBC analyst thinks that lingering supply chain issues could continue to impact Nike. He also noted that he expects demand in China to remain "lackluster."

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. The company designs, develops and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories.

NKE Price Action: Nike has traded as low as $125.44 and as high as $179.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.34% at $150.16 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022HSBCDowngradesBuyHold
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

