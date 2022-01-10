Pizza Hut Canada Adds Beyond Meat's Italian Sausage Crumbles As Permanent Menu Item
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) said its plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles will be a permanent offering at Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) subsidiary Pizza Hut's Canada locations nationwide.
- Beyond Italian Sausage, Crumbles are available on three dishes and designed to deliver the meaty texture and taste of Pizza Hut's traditional Italian pork sausage.
- These new menu items are exclusive to Pizza Hut and are back by popular demand after a successful trial in Toronto and Edmonton last summer.
- Made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, or gluten, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles contain 20g of protein per serving, derived from peas.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 1.80% at $69.75 in premarket on the last check Monday.
