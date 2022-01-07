 Skip to main content

Why Discovery Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) is trading higher Friday following bullish analyst coverage from BofA Securities.

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Relf Ehrlich upgraded Discovery from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $34 to $45.

Ehrlich believes the company's merger with WarnerMedia could potentially create a "global media powerhouse" driven by creative and content leadership.

The BofA Securities analyst also pointed to the stock's risk/reward profile, calling it "extremely favorable" at current levels.

Discovery is one of the largest global media providers with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries.

DISCA Price Action: Discovery has traded as low as $21.65 and as high as $78.14 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 13.3% at $29.11 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for DISCA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2021MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Nov 2021BernsteinUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform

