New Street Explains Why Intel Scores Ahead Of AMD On Single-Thread Performance Metrics
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) launched new laptop central processing units at CES 2022, New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu notes.
- Both will likely feature in laptops released throughout the beginning year.
- The analyst says Intel maintains the lead against AMD on single-thread performance metrics and takes the lead on resource density and architecture.
- Intel 7 manufacturing is about equivalent to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) TSMC 6nm used by AMD and barely behind the TSMC 5nm used by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in M1, notes Ferragu.
- The analyst continues to expect Intel to "restore competitiveness and profitability" in its core business between now and 2025.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 4.89% at $55.74, while AMD is down 2.22% at $141.21 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for INTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Northland Capital Markets
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
