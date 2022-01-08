Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Visa, AT&T, Biogen, Robinhood And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says commodities may not be as exciting as crypto or tech stocks, but they could be the right investment at the right time.

Other featured articles discuss how the first three IPOs of 2022 disappointed and why Wall Street is starting to worry about Visa.

Also, the positive outlook for a major telecommunications company and how investors are dismayed by a major pharmaceutical stock following a new Alzheimer's disease therapy.

"Why It’s Time to Invest in Commodities, and How to Do It," by Reshma Kapadia looks at how commodities sit at the crossroads of three of today’s biggest investment themes—rising inflation, a changing China, and the transition away from fossil fuels amid increased attention to climate change.

Find out why the first initial public offerings of 2022, a trio of biotech companies, including Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX), and Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL), went public with dismal results in "The Year’s First Three IPOs All Struggled. This Is Why," by Luisa Beltran.

In "Visa Is Being Squeezed by Crypto and Digital Wallets. What to Watch," Daren Fonda writes that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is feeling the heat from payments startups, digital wallets, and crypto—and Wall Street is starting to worry.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) were rising Friday after receiving an upgrade from Wells Fargo on limited downside risks, Sabrina Escobar writes about the outlook of one analyst in "AT&T’s Bear Case Largely Has Played Out. The Stock Has ‘Limited’ Downside Risks."

"Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has Another Shot at Success," by Josh Nathan-Kazis looks at how Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer’s disease therapy, Aduhelm, has been a disappointment for the company since its Food and Drug Administration approval last spring, and investors are dismayed.

Also in this week's Barron's:

EVs, TVs, VR, and More: The Big Trends at This Year's CES

4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs. Should You?

What We Can Learn From Our Covid-Crisis Failures

Robinhood Is Making Changes. Keep an Eye on Its Stock.

The Bond Market's Freakout Is Hitting Stocks. Why It Won't Derail the Rally.

