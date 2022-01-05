Tesla And These 2 Chipmakers Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday.

What Happened: Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 509 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 363 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Chipmakers Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 233 and 174 mentions, respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Shares of Tesla, Nvidia and AMD fell along with other tech stocks on Tuesday following a spike in U.S. bond yields for a second day.

Meanwhile, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) said it is giving all its current and new 5G customers a six-month free trial of Nvidia GeForce Now as part of its collaboration with Nvidia.

Advanced Micro Devices is seeing high interest on the forum after the chipmaker unveiled 30 new products, including its 2022 Ryzen and Radeon graphic processor lineup, at a livestreamed event as part of its CES 2022 presentation.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $1,149.59 and further fell 0.8% in the after-hours session to $1,140.05.

Read Next: After Strong Q4 Deliveries, Does Tesla's Growth Hinge On These 2 Factors?