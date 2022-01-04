AT&T, Nvidia Bond Over Cloud Gaming
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) collaborated with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) over best gaming experiences.
- As the Exclusive 5G Technical Innovation Collaborator for GeForce NOW, AT&T 5G's fast speeds and response times can offer a smooth gaming experience on the go.
- "NVIDIA is the latest leader that has tapped AT&T 5G to turn cloud gaming up a notch because we supply the power, speed, and responsiveness you need when mobile," AT&T EVP David Christopher said.
- "Pairing NVIDIA GeForce NOW with AT&T 5G delivers ultra-responsive cloud gaming backed by a fast, reliable network," GeForce NOW at NVIDIA VP Phil Eisler said. "We are thrilled to work with AT&T to optimize cloud gaming over 5G and to deliver an exclusive deal that brings high-performance cloud gaming to iPhone and Android users."
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 1.67% at $25.86 on the last check Tuesday.
