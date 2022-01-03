 Skip to main content

Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2022 3:52pm   Comments
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Monday in sympathy with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which reported strong delivery numbers over the weekend.

Tesla announced that vehicle production totaled 305,840 in the fourth quarter, while deliveries reached 308,600, representing an increase of about 71% year-over-year. The company said it produced 930,422 vehicles in 2021 and delivered 936,172 during the year.

Tesla said its delivery count should be viewed as "slightly conservative," for a vehicle is not considered delivered until it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by around 0.5%, according to the EV maker.

See Also: Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Lucid is a technology and automotive company developing the next generation of electric vehicle technologies.

LCID Price Action: Lucid has traded as low as $10 and as high as $64.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.94% at $41.45 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

