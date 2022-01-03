 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2022 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced better-than-expected vehicle production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021. 

Vehicle production totaled 305,840 in the fourth quarter, while deliveries reached 308,600, representing an increase of about 71% year-over-year.

Tesla said it produced 930,422 vehicles in 2021 and delivered 936,172 during the year. The company said its delivery count should be viewed as "slightly conservative," for a vehicle is not considered delivered until it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by around 0.5%, according to Tesla.

See Also: Tesla Q4 Deliveries Beat Consensus By A Mile, Pushing Annual Sales To Nearly 1M

Tesla was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as low as $539.49 and as high as $1,243.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.98% at $1,130.50 Monday morning. 

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Read Why JPMorgan Bumped Up Tesla Price Target By 18%
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise On First Trading Day Of 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com