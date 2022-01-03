Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced better-than-expected vehicle production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

Vehicle production totaled 305,840 in the fourth quarter, while deliveries reached 308,600, representing an increase of about 71% year-over-year.

Tesla said it produced 930,422 vehicles in 2021 and delivered 936,172 during the year. The company said its delivery count should be viewed as "slightly conservative," for a vehicle is not considered delivered until it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by around 0.5%, according to Tesla.

Tesla was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as low as $539.49 and as high as $1,243.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.98% at $1,130.50 Monday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.