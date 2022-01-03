 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) - P/E: 9.13
  2. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) - P/E: 3.5
  3. Cigna (NYSE:CI) - P/E: 9.72
  4. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 7.13
  5. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) - P/E: 9.22

Most recently, Fonar reported earnings per share at 0.55, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.1. PainReform has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.18, which has increased by 30.77% compared to Q2, which was -0.26. Cigna saw an increase in earnings per share from 5.24 in Q2 to 5.73 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.85%, which has increased by 0.1% from 1.75% last quarter.

This quarter, Collegium Pharmaceutical experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q2 and is now 0.22. Select Medical Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.22 in Q2 to 0.57 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.48%, which has increased by 0.22% from 1.26% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (FONR + PRFX)

Out With Opioids? Meet the Company Developing Non-Opiate Drugs for Post-Surgical Pain Relief
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com