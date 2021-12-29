5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Servotronics (AMEX:SVT) - P/E: 7.88 Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) - P/E: 8.91 Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 1.55 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 3.64 Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) - P/E: 9.91

Servotronics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.46, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.49. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has decreased by 0.76% from 1.76% in the previous quarter.

Global Ship Lease saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.66 in Q2 to 1.74 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.96%, which has increased by 0.13% from last quarter's yield of 5.83%.

Danaos's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 5.32, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.82%, which has decreased by 0.15% from 2.97% last quarter.

BlueLinx Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 4.74, which has decreased by 59.17% compared to Q2, which was 11.61. Star Bulk Carriers saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.26 in Q2 to 2.19 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 26.22%, which has increased by 11.45% from 14.77% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.