Top US Media Groups Including Disney, Netflix Look To Spend $115B In 2022: FT

The top eight U.S. media groups expect to spend at least $115 billion on new movies and TV shows in 2022 to attract new customers for the video streaming business, Financial Times reports.

(NYSE: DIS) investment in streaming content growing by 35%-40% in 2022. Disney’s spending on all new movies and TV shows will likely reach $23 billion, though the number rises to $33 billion, including sports rights, up 32% from its total content spending in 2021 and 65% from 2020.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) looks to spend over $17 billion on content in 2022, up 25% from 2021 and 57% from 2020. Netflix aims to break even and become free cash flow positive in 2022. “There is no turning back,” said media analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson. “The only way to compete is spending more and more money on premium content.”

In the past few quarters, subscription growth has slowed for Netflix, Disney’s Disney Plus streaming service, and others.

Costs have been rising as the biggest entertainment and technology companies rush to produce more shows to feed their streaming services.

Finding locations to film in Los Angeles has become difficult.

