Phunware Solutions now Available Through Amazon and Epic MarketPlaces

The technological cloud has become nearly as ubiquitous as its physical counterpart – at least in the business world.

Whether it’s Zoom Video Communication Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZM) virtual meetups, Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) shopping services or Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) data storage processes, the cloud is central to many of the world’s defining services.

While the technology’s ascent into business stardom may spark murmurs of the sector’s saturation, a report by Gartner potentially refutes this claim. Gartner expects users to spend $482 billion on cloud services in 2022, a rise of 22% compared to last year. Additionally, applications in cloud technology continue to diversify, providing investors with multiple options.

Phunware Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PHUN) work on multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS), for example, describes its solution as the “complete mobile ecosystem,” which allows businesses in almost every industry to engage, manage and monetize their users.

Phunware’s recent integration into Epic Systems Corp.’s Epic App Orchard Marketplace and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace provides its solutions with their widest target audience yet.

AWS Marketplace

On Nov. 23, Phunware announced it was listing its MaaS platform on AWS Marketplace. Aside from substantially expanding Phunware’s potential target market, the AWS Marketplace’s unique features inherently streamline potential customer purchases. For example, AWS allows customers to prepay for MaaS up to one year in advance, and the licensing fee is automatically included in the AWS bill.

Phunware’s entry into AWS Marketplace places it on a platform that generated $16.1 billion in software sales in the third quarter of 2021. With Phunware’s Smart Solutions portfolio addressing solutions in nine different industries, the company may be positioned to benefit from the Amazon marketplace.

Epic App Orchard Marketplace

On Oct. 27, Phunware announced it has integrated with Epic to place its Digital Front Door solution on Epic App Orchard, further increasing its potential target market.

Phunware’s MaaS Digital Front Door reportedly enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage their patients and visitors on mobile, all while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring patient satisfaction.

”With almost a third of the electronic health record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Epic is a key strategic integration partner for Phunware, further tech-enabling the continuum of care on mobile,” Phunware Chief Operating Officer Randall Crowder said.

“Joining the Epic App Orchard makes it easier for Epic’s considerable customer base to license our healthcare solution, demystify the patient experience and drive digital transformation for more than 250 million patients with electronic health records already in Epic.”

