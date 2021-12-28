 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Does Peleton Stack Up Against Apple?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
How Does Peleton Stack Up Against Apple?

An analyst argues that high-tech exercise bike and treadmill company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is struggling to compete with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) today, 9 to 5 Mac reports.

  • The analyst sees things going to get more challenging in the future. Peloton initially looked to have a successful Apple-like business model: sell expensive hardware, then use that hardware to generate recurring subscription income. 
  • But Neil Cybart tweeted that this model is already falling apart as the expensive bikes were not the primary revenue stream. It was always the subscription income from online classes. 
  • The big problem here is that Apple Fitness+ and other services are now competing, with a model which doesn’t require any bulky and expensive hardware.
  • Apple, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) are also building their health platforms.
  • Apple is the clear leader with Apple Watch, Fitness/Health apps, Apple Fitness+.
  • Peloton is unable to compete with Apple on price. Apple Fitness+ is free when thinking of the Apple One bundle. That makes Peloton’s $13/month digital classes a hard sell. 
  • The analyst thinks Peloton will not be able to compete with Apple’s wearables strategy either.
  • Peloton is on track to be a Fitbit 2.0, a company unable to compete with the giants subsidizing health and fitness tracking as an ecosystem feature.
  • Price Action: PTON shares traded lower by 1.48% at $36.17 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + PTON)

China Presses Alibaba To Design Chips
Santa Appears to Favor Large-Cap Growth Stocks Over Value Stocks
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up After S&P 500 Hits New High
Apple Shuts NYC Stores Over Rising Omicron Fears
Joe Terranova Provides Investors With An 'Edge' For Mega-Cap Tech Investing In 2022
Apple, Microsoft, Tesla Stage Massive Rebound: Will This Pattern Take The Stocks To New All-Time Highs?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com