How Does Peleton Stack Up Against Apple?
An analyst argues that high-tech exercise bike and treadmill company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is struggling to compete with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) today, 9 to 5 Mac reports.
- The analyst sees things going to get more challenging in the future. Peloton initially looked to have a successful Apple-like business model: sell expensive hardware, then use that hardware to generate recurring subscription income.
- But Neil Cybart tweeted that this model is already falling apart as the expensive bikes were not the primary revenue stream. It was always the subscription income from online classes.
- The big problem here is that Apple Fitness+ and other services are now competing, with a model which doesn’t require any bulky and expensive hardware.
- Apple, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) are also building their health platforms.
- Apple is the clear leader with Apple Watch, Fitness/Health apps, Apple Fitness+.
- Peloton is unable to compete with Apple on price. Apple Fitness+ is free when thinking of the Apple One bundle. That makes Peloton’s $13/month digital classes a hard sell.
- The analyst thinks Peloton will not be able to compete with Apple’s wearables strategy either.
- Peloton is on track to be a Fitbit 2.0, a company unable to compete with the giants subsidizing health and fitness tracking as an ecosystem feature.
- Price Action: PTON shares traded lower by 1.48% at $36.17 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.