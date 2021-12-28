 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:20am   Comments
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) - P/E: 9.15
  2. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - P/E: 5.79
  3. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) - P/E: 9.25
  4. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 8.59
  5. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 4.25

This quarter, Patrick Industries experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.52 in Q2 and is now 2.45. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.63%, which has increased by 0.34% from 1.29% last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.57, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.22. Lifetime Brands saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.28 in Q2 to 0.61 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.12%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 1.17% last quarter.

MarineMax has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.45, which has decreased by 44.02% compared to Q3, which was 2.59. Big 5 Sporting Goods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.07, which has decreased by 34.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.63.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

