5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) - P/E: 7.51 Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) - P/E: 3.81 CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) - P/E: 2.78 Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) - P/E: 4.95 Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) - P/E: 0.14

SL Green Realty saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.6 in Q2 to 1.78 now. Invesco Mortgage Capital has been featured as a value stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital's Q3 EPS sits at 0.1, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.32%, which has increased by 2.32% from 9.0% last quarter.

CTO Realty Growth's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.07. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.28%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 7.38% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Ellington Financial experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q2 and is now 0.46. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.46%, which has increased by 0.6% from 9.86% in the previous quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.11, which has decreased by 86.9% compared to Q2, which was 0.84. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.86%, which has increased by 1.86% from 7.0% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.