 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FuelCell Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With POSCO Energy
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:
FuelCell Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With POSCO Energy
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCELhas entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement settles all claims between the parties except for two small claims being negotiated that have no impact on market access.
  • The agreement confirms FuelCell Energy's access to sell products in the Asian market, including South Korea; it also provides for a firm order for a minimum of 20 SureSource replacement modules to service existing South Korean operating projects during the calendar year 2022.
  • All licenses previously granted to POSCO Energy are amended. POSCO now has the right to service the existing installed POSCO customer base but enjoys no other rights to FuelCell Energy technology in South Korea or broader Asian markets.
  • Price Action: FCEL shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $6.54 during the market session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Rising Today
Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling
Why FuelCell Stock Could Be In For A Power Move If These Key Patterns Play Out
10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This Clean Energy Manufacturing Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tesla And Nio
FuelCell Charges Higher With Plug Power, Sunrun: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com