Eneti Signs Contract With Van Oord For Seajacks Scylla Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Eneti Signs Contract With Van Oord For Seajacks Scylla Vessel
  • Eneti Inc (NYSE: NETI) subsidiary Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord, who selected the Seajacks Scylla, the largest vessel in the Seajacks fleet.
  • The company expects the firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract to generate ~$60 million of revenue in 2023.
  • Seajacks Scylla is currently employed through 2022 in Taiwan and will move to Europe upon completion of its existing contract with Ørsted on the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.
  • Seajacks have installed over 500 offshore wind turbines in Europe and most recently in Taiwan. Seajacks UK owns and operates a fleet of 5 GustoMSC designed vessels, all capable of installing and maintaining offshore wind farms in harsh conditions.
  • Price Action: NETI shares closed higher by 1.52% at $7.37 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

