Eneti Signs Contract With Van Oord For Seajacks Scylla Vessel
- Eneti Inc (NYSE: NETI) subsidiary Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord, who selected the Seajacks Scylla, the largest vessel in the Seajacks fleet.
- The company expects the firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract to generate ~$60 million of revenue in 2023.
- Seajacks Scylla is currently employed through 2022 in Taiwan and will move to Europe upon completion of its existing contract with Ørsted on the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.
- Seajacks have installed over 500 offshore wind turbines in Europe and most recently in Taiwan. Seajacks UK owns and operates a fleet of 5 GustoMSC designed vessels, all capable of installing and maintaining offshore wind farms in harsh conditions.
- Price Action: NETI shares closed higher by 1.52% at $7.37 on Thursday.
