Zhihu Seeks Hong Kong IPO: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 5:36am   Comments
  • Chinese question-and-answer website Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH), which went public in the U.S. in March 2021, is considering another initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports.
  • Zhihu looks to submit documents for its share offerings in Hong Kong in January.
  • Some of Zhihu’s significant shareholders, including a Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) associate, have pulled out, leaving CEO Zhou Yuan with a 99.3% holding, while CTO Li Dahai owns the remaining stake.
  • Zhihu shares have tumbled 44% following its U.S. IPO. 
  • Earlier this week, Beijing’s internet regulator also summoned the website operator to publish and transfer banned information. 
  • Zhihu vowed to suspend related functions while it rectifies the problem.
  • Price Action: ZH shares closed lower by 2.94% at $5.28 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

