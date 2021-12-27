Zhihu Seeks Hong Kong IPO: Report
- Chinese question-and-answer website Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH), which went public in the U.S. in March 2021, is considering another initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports.
- Zhihu looks to submit documents for its share offerings in Hong Kong in January.
- Some of Zhihu’s significant shareholders, including a Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) associate, have pulled out, leaving CEO Zhou Yuan with a 99.3% holding, while CTO Li Dahai owns the remaining stake.
- Zhihu shares have tumbled 44% following its U.S. IPO.
- Earlier this week, Beijing’s internet regulator also summoned the website operator to publish and transfer banned information.
- Zhihu vowed to suspend related functions while it rectifies the problem.
- Price Action: ZH shares closed lower by 2.94% at $5.28 on Thursday.
