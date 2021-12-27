Everything You Need To Know About AMD-GlobalFoundries Deal
Chip firm Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) agreed to acquire about $2.1 billion of silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) from 2022 through 2025.
- Previously, AMD agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024.
- AMD spun off its chip factory operations in 2009, leading to GlobalFoundries, and has supplied AMD since then, Reuters reports.
- Related Content: GlobalFoundries Commands $25B Valuation For US IPO
- However, GlobalFoundries in 2018 decided to quit pursuing leading-edge chipmaking technologies.
- Since then, AMD has turned to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) to supply the most critical sections of its computer processors called "chiplets."
- Even though TSM has become its primary supplier, AMD still relies on some components from GlobalFoundries to tie its chips together.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.79% at $147.30 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.