Everything You Need To Know About AMD-GlobalFoundries Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Everything You Need To Know About AMD-GlobalFoundries Deal

Chip firm Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMDagreed to acquire about $2.1 billion of silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) from 2022 through 2025.

  • Previously, AMD agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024. 
  • AMD spun off its chip factory operations in 2009, leading to GlobalFoundries, and has supplied AMD since then, Reuters reports.
  • Related Content: GlobalFoundries Commands $25B Valuation For US IPO
  • However, GlobalFoundries in 2018 decided to quit pursuing leading-edge chipmaking technologies.
  • Since then, AMD has turned to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) to supply the most critical sections of its computer processors called "chiplets." 
  • Even though TSM has become its primary supplier, AMD still relies on some components from GlobalFoundries to tie its chips together.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.79% at $147.30 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

