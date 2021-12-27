 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Praises Norway's Role In Electrification, But Sees Long Catchup For Rest Of World
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Elon Musk Praises Norway's Role In Electrification, But Sees Long Catchup For Rest Of World

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday praised Norway’s role in leading the world towards electrification but added that the rest of the world has still a long way to replicate those efforts successfully.

What Happened: The world’s richest man said it's still time for the rest of the world to replace the entire fleet of combustion vehicles and follow Norway, a country where electrified models have already occupied 95% of the market.

Musk was responding to a Twitter post which claimed Norway may completely abandon sales of cars with gas-powered engines next year.

See Also: Tesla China Team Gets Elon Musk's Praise As Giga Shanghai Said To Have Begun Mass-Producing Model Y

Why It Matters: The Scandinavian country tops the charts in terms of rate of electric vehicle adoption and is a model for other countries that are looking to a completely phase out cars that rely on fossil fuels.  

In Norway, of the 155,709 first-time registered new passenger cars so far this year, 99,922 are electric, as per Norwegian Information Council for Road Traffic, or OFV. Including hybrids the share would be much higher as less than 5% are gas-powered vehicles in Norway.

Tesla, Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) and Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) are among the top five automakers in the country. Volkswagen and Nissan currently sell the ID. series and the Leaf electric vehicles in Norway.

Norway aims for new cars to be emissions-free by 2025.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

U.S. listed Chinese automakers Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and others chose Norway as the first destination for their overseas expansion.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.76% higher at $1,067 a share on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk NorwayNews Global Tech

