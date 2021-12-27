Tesla Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week, These Are The Other Top Trends

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Monday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 125 mentions at press time, followed by Tesla with 79 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 23 and 22 mentions respectively.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares closed 5.8% higher on Thursday, the last trading day prior to the Christmas holidays.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that Tesla will stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving, as per a report by Bloomberg.

The move comes a day after the agency opened a formal safety probe into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over their ability to run games on the infotainment systems.

The NHTSA said that the functionality called “Passenger Play” may distract drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

Apple is also seeing high interest on the forum.

Apple has hired Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) communications and public relations head Andrea Schubert for the iPhone maker’s Augmented Reality (AR) efforts, it was reported on Sunday, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

