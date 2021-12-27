 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week, These Are The Other Top Trends

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:21am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week, These Are The Other Top Trends

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Monday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 125 mentions at press time, followed by Tesla with 79 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 23 and 22 mentions respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares closed 5.8% higher on Thursday, the last trading day prior to the Christmas holidays.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that Tesla will stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving, as per a report by Bloomberg.

The move comes a day after the agency opened a formal safety probe into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over their ability to run games on the infotainment systems.

The NHTSA said that the functionality called “Passenger Play” may distract drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

Apple is also seeing high interest on the forum.

Apple has hired Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) communications and public relations head Andrea Schubert for the iPhone maker’s Augmented Reality (AR) efforts, it was reported on Sunday, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 5.8% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $1,067.00.

Read Next: Man In Finland Blows Up Tesla Model S With Elon Musk Dummy Inside After Being Hit With $26K Repair Bill

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Used Cars Appreciating Faster Than Stock Market, Even Some Cryptocurrencies: Report
This 'Floki' Themed Knockoff Coin Is Up 405% Today After Elon Musk's Tweet, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
Man In Finland Blows Up Tesla Model S With Elon Musk Dummy Inside After Being Hit With $26K Repair Bill
Ford Delivers First Locally Made Mustang Mach-Es In China As It Looks To Compete With Electric Rivals Tesla, Nio
Fintech Focus For December 27, 2021
Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin Will Not Hit $1M, Calls Elon Musk Plan To Put Dogecoin On The Moon 'Cute'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com