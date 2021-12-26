Apple Hires Away Meta's Key Augmented Reality Employee, Ramping Up Efforts For AR Headset Release: Report

A new report indicates that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has hired away a key employee from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) ahead of the anticipated release of an Augmented Reality (AR) headset by the iPhone maker.

What Happened: In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says sources have told him Apple has hired Andrea Schubert, head of communications and public relations for Meta’s augmented reality initiative.

In recent reports, Bloomberg has indicated Apple’s AR headset will be able to show text, emails, maps, and games through holographic displays built into the lens.

Gurman previously indicated that Apple is developing both the AR glasses and a more substantial AR/VR headset.

Earlier this month, there were additional indications the tech giant is in the process of building its AR/VR team and looking for qualified candidates. A job posting by Hayden Lee, Apple's AR/VR Software Engineering Manager, indicated that Apple is hiring AR/VR framework engineers with a focus on multi-user systems.

Features Of Apple Glasses: Analysts are predicting that the device will feature two 8K displays to show ultra-high resolution images. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International, anticipates that Apple’s AR/VR headset will be equipped with advanced 3D sensors able to detected objects in a scene while registering gestures made by the user’s hands.

Kuo originally said that “Apple Glasses” would rely heavily on the iPhone for its functions, although the well-known Apple analyst now believes the glasses will have an advanced chip to operate as a stand-alone device.

Multiple sources initially anticipated Apple’s AR/VR headset to be introduced in 2020, it now appears the company may announce the new product in 2022.

Related Link: Is A 'Giant iPad' What Apple Needs To Not Be A 'Laggard' In The Home Market?