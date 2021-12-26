 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Joins GM, Google, Others In Canceling In-Person Participation At CES Due To Rising Omicron Threat
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2021 11:57pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Joins GM, Google, Others In Canceling In-Person Participation At CES Due To Rising Omicron Threat

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has joined a list of companies that are switching to virtual participation at the world’s largest annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas, due to the rising number of omicron cases.

What Happened: Microsoft said it has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022 and will instead have a digital presence, The Verge reported citing the company spokesperson.

Microsoft joins legacy automaker General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), tech giant Google’s parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and others in deciding to avoid in-person participation this year.

GM CEO Mary Barra was scheduled to reveal a new fully electric Silverado pickup at the event on January 5, and was slated as a keynote speaker at the event. The Detroit-based automaker is now sticking to the plan, albeit virtually. 

See Also: GM To Begin Deliveries Of Non-EPA Rated 329-Mile Range Electric Hummer In December: Report

Google's self-driving unit Waymo also announced on Thursday it will skip the CES in early January.

Several other companies including Meta Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR),  and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) have cancelled their in-person presence at the event, Reuters reported last week.

CES 2022 will begin on Jan. 5 and end on Jan. 8. Last year's show did not have any in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was “an all-digital experience.”

What Next?: The organizers for the annual show said in a twitter post that they are giving those who cannot attend in-person the option to experience the show digitally. 

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has sparked global fears due to its fast-spreading nature, leading to new travel and other restrictions in many countries. The omicron variant was first detected in Hong Kong last month and Southern Africa.

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 0.45% higher at $334.69 a share on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of ces.tech

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Apple Hires Away Meta's Key Augmented Reality Employee, Ramping Up Efforts For AR Headset Release: Report
Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $26,712 (7,420 MANA) In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $28,692 In ETH In Decentraland
Virtual Land Just Sold For 11,999 MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $18,444 (4 ETH) In The SandBox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CES Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas Mary Barra OmicronNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com