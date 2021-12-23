Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Talks Unprecedented Growth Of His Teremana Tequila Brand

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's tequila brand, Teremana, launched in March 2020 and sold around 300,000 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic year. The tequila company has now sold more than 600,000 nine-liter cases year-to-date, representing unrivaled growth in the spirits business.

"Our success and our growth with Teremana ... is truly unprecedented," Johnson said Thursday on CNBC's "TechCheck."

What To Know: The growth of the business speaks to the connection the company has with its consumers and the storytelling behind the product, Johnson said.

"The goal is to create a true tequila of the people and we have certainly done that."

For context on Teremana's sales, when George Clooney sold Casamigos tequila to Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) for $1 billion in 2017, Casamigos was selling around 160,000 to 170,000 nine-liter cases each year, according to Johnson.

Johnson also told CNBC, "As of midnight yesterday, Teremana tequila has officially closed a groundbreaking legacy deal with our global distribution partners in Mast-Jägermeister."

Why It's Important: The deal will allow Terremana to focus on building its brand internationally, he said.

The pro-wrestler-turned-actor is one of the most recognizable celebrities across the globe. Johnson is featured in several blockbuster theatrical films, and most recently in the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit "Red Notice," which has become Netflix's most-watched movie.

He was even featured in longtime musical artist Tech N9ne's "Face Off," which went viral shortly after it was released in October.

At the end of the song, Johnson plugs his Teremana tequila brand.

"Thank you brother Tech N9ne. Thank you Teremana. One take, that's a wrap," Johnson says while drinking from a bottle of Teremana tequila.

He told CNBC that Teremana "saw a great uptick" in sales following the release of the rap song.

What's Next: As far as a leap into the public markets goes, Johnson said the company is discussing it.

"We're talking about it, we'll consider it and we'll see," he said. "I'm excited about 2022."

Photo: Courtesy of Teremana.