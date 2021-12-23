Mrs. Claus Tops Pornhub Naughty List For Most-Searched Christmas Characters

While millions of innocent children eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus over the Christmas season, a very different demographic is on the lookout for Mrs. Claus — and they are not waiting for her to come down the chimney.

What Happened: According to data released by Pornhub, "Mrs. Claus" tops the list for the most-searched Christmas character this December. By Christmas Day, Pornhub searches for Mrs. Claus are up by 401%.

Mrs. Claus’s search popularity on Pornhub peaked in 2018 and have been declining somewhat ever since. Other Christmas character searches that have chiseled away at Mrs. Claus’ appeal are Santa, Elf, xxxmas, Christmas orgy and elf hentai.

Why This Happened: Mrs. Claus’ reign as the object of Net porn addicts’ attention marks the latest chapter in her rather unusual Yuletide history.

The first acknowledgement that Santa wasn't a bachelor occurred in the 1848 short story “A Christmas Legend” by James Rees, which made the briefest of mention to "old Santa Claus and his wife." During the 19th century, Mrs. Claus began to appear in books and short stories, but mostly in passing references.

The first recorded presence of Mrs. Claus in a Christmas pageant took place in an 1851 musicale staged at the State Lunatic Asylum in Utica, New York. Mrs. Claus first had the spotlight to herself in the 1914 play “Mrs. Santa Claus: Militant,” and her first film appearance was in the 1964 anti-classic “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.”

As for Mrs. Claus’ first name, there has never been an agreed-upon identification — over the years, she’s been Jessica, Annette, Margaret and Ruth, among other names.

What Else Is Happening: Since we raised the subject of Pornhub, you might be interested to know that the site appears to share some common ground with the financial media space in its video presentations.

Pornhub is plumbing the cryptocurrency market with videos including “Hold Your Dogecoin” (you can imagine where it is being held) and “Topless Stock Tips with Crypto Girl” (and making eye contact with her is a tad challenging). Pornhub also gives generous coverage to Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) with videos such as “Topless Girls Reading: Elon Musk” (yes, literacy is fundamental) and “Tesla Protest! Kitty Blair Nude in Public w/ Message for Elon” (obviously, getting Elon’s attention on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) isn’t easy.)

As for non-fungible tokens, Pornhub offers the video “XXXNIFTY NFT Crypto Launch!!” Admittedly, this video is nowhere near insightful as Chris Katje's Benzinga series on NFT trends — but, then again, not every net surfer is in the market for cerebral stimulation.