Why Nikola Shares Are Ripping Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Why Nikola Shares Are Ripping Higher Today

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) is trading higher Thursday following a tweet by the company highlighting the delivery of its first truck to a customer.

Nikola actually announced the successful completion of its first delivery via press release last Friday, but the company's tweet this morning seems to be gaining more traction.

"Our first customer delivery done, and more to come," Nikola said via Twitter.

Nikola has delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services. The company plans to use the trucks to expedite zero-emission transportation solutions at the por

ts of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

"Nikola committed to make its first Tre BEV deliveries in Q4 2021 and it is a big honor to celebrate this milestone with our partner, TTSI, and dignitaries who are committed to advancing zero-emission transportation solutions to reduce truck emissions in port operations," said Mark Russell, CEO of Nikola.

See Also: Nikola Will Pay $125M In SEC Settlement Over Trevor Milton's False Statements

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

NKLA Price Action: Nikola has traded as high as $30.40 and as low as $8.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.30% at $11.03 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nikola.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mark Russell why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

