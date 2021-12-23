 Skip to main content

Cerence Stock Gains On Signing $149M Contract With European Automaker
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 11:39am   Comments
  • Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNCforged a contract worth $149 million with a sizeable European automaker for its connected, conversational AI automotive assistant products. 
  • "This milestone deal marks another important moment for Cerence as we accelerate growth and sustain momentum with automotive customers," said CEO Stefan Ortmanns.
  • Cerence develops mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. It generates revenue by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services.
  • Cerence's customers include major automotive original equipment manufacturers or tier 1 suppliers. 
  • Price Action: CRNC shares traded higher by 7.10% at $77.37 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

