Cerence Stock Gains On Signing $149M Contract With European Automaker
- Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) forged a contract worth $149 million with a sizeable European automaker for its connected, conversational AI automotive assistant products.
- "This milestone deal marks another important moment for Cerence as we accelerate growth and sustain momentum with automotive customers," said CEO Stefan Ortmanns.
- Cerence develops mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. It generates revenue by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services.
- Cerence's customers include major automotive original equipment manufacturers or tier 1 suppliers.
- Price Action: CRNC shares traded higher by 7.10% at $77.37 on the last check Thursday.
