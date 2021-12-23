5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Mr. Cooper Group

(NYSE: COOP) CEO Jesse Bray disposed a total of 480308 shares at an average price of $39.02. The insider received $390,200.00 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped more than 1% over the previous month.

The company’s stock dropped more than 1% over the previous month. What Mr. Cooper Group Does: Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has three operating segments namely Servicing, Originations, and Xome.

CrowdStrike Holdings

(NASDAQ: CRWD) Chief Financial Officer Burt Podbere sold a total of 17020 shares at an average price of $205.28. The insider received $3,493,861.87 from selling those shares. The insider also bought a total of 3125 shares. What’s Happening: The company recently said it has expanded the CrowdXDR Alliance to include key strategic partners across technology categories, including cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and network.

The company recently said it has expanded the CrowdXDR Alliance to include key strategic partners across technology categories, including cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and network. What CrowdStrike Does: CrowdStrike Holdings, incorporated in 2011, provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

NetApp

(NASDAQ: NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold a total of 4250 shares at an average price of $87.02. The insider received $369,834.15 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: JP Morgan recently upgraded NetApp from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $108 to $110.

JP Morgan recently upgraded NetApp from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $108 to $110. What NetApp Does: NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance.

Keurig Dr Pepper

(NYSE: KDP) President, Cold Beverages Derek Herbert Hopkins sold a total of 104256 shares at an average price of $35.55. The insider received $3,706,166.09 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 24, 2022. What Keurig Dr Pepper Does: Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third- largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America.

Walmart