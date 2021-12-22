NHL Removes Players From Beijing Winter Olympics

The National Hockey League has announced its players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the impact of COVID-19 on the league’s schedule.

What Happened: In a press statement, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he “respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament.”

But with COVID-related postponements of NHL games shaking up the league’s schedule, with games postponed through Dec. 23, Bettman stated having the NHL players in Beijing would only create greater disruptions to its schedule.

“Our focus and goal have been and must remain to responsibly and safely complete the entirety of the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs in a timely manner,” Bettman continued. “Therefore, with stringent health protocols once again in place, we will begin utilizing available dates during the Feb. 6-22 window (originally contemplated to accommodate Olympic participation) to reschedule games that have been, or may yet be, postponed.”

Bettman added that the NHL was looking forward to seeing its player return to Winter Olympics participation in 2026.

Why It Matters: On Monday, the NHL announced it was suspending all play through Dec. 27, the longest postponement of seasonal games by any North American sports organization since the COVID crisis percolated anew with the rise of the omicron variant.

The NHL’s decision regarding the Beijing games occurred well before the Jan. 10 deadline mandated by the Olympics organizers to withdraw players without incurring a financial penalty.

Photo: NHL