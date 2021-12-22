 Skip to main content

DFDS Orders Additional 25 Electric Trucks From Volvo
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 6:08am   Comments
DFDS Orders Additional 25 Electric Trucks From Volvo
  • Volvo AB's (OTC: VLVLY) Volvo Trucks has received an additional order for 25 heavy electric trucks from DFDS, a shipping and logistics company in Northern Europe. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The new pact adds to the order of 100 Volvo FM electric trucks made in October, adding up to a total of 125 electric trucks for DFDS.
  • The new trucks will be used for transports in the DFDS logistics system in Europe.
  • Volvo expects to begin the delivery in 4Q22.
  • Price Action: VLVLY shares closed higher by 2.52% at $22.03 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

