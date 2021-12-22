Thor Industries Adopts $250M Share Buyback Program
- Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock.
- The company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means.
- The repurchase authorization will expire on December 21, 2024.
- Thor held $339.3 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
- Price Action: THO shares closed higher by 1.51% at $95.00 on Tuesday.
