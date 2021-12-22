 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thor Industries Adopts $250M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 5:45am   Comments
Share:
Thor Industries Adopts $250M Share Buyback Program
  • Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THOBoard of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock. 
  • The company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means. 
  • The repurchase authorization will expire on December 21, 2024. 
  • Thor held $339.3 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: THO shares closed higher by 1.51% at $95.00 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (THO)

Thor Industries's Return On Capital Employed Insights
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Technology Stocks Join The Bounce As Much Needed Breadth Is Added
Thor Industries Stock Gains As Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Tech-Driven Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com