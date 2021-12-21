What's Going On With Reliance Global Group Shares Today?

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) is soaring on abnormally-high volume Tuesday as traders highlight the stock's short squeeze potential.

Reliance Global Group's average session volume is about 559,000 over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume was approaching 70 million at publication time.

Reliance Global Group has a total float of 9.786 million. 14.73% of the float is sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock has been extremely volatile today, trading as high as $8.25 and as low as $5.10. It's trending across various social media platforms Tuesday.

Reliance Global Group operates as a holding company with diversified interests in the insurance and real estate markets. The company is focused on acquiring growing, cash flow positive insurance agencies.

RELI Price Action: Reliance Global Group has traded as high as $9.07 and as low as 6 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 78.6% at $5.45 at time of publication.