 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nike Shares Are Moving Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Why Nike Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results.

Nike reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 63 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $11.36 billion, which beat the estimate of $11.25 billion. 

"Nike's strong results this quarter provide further proof that our strategy is working, as we execute through a dynamic environment," said John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike. "We are now in a much stronger competitive position today than we were 18 months ago."

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed maintained Nike with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $190 to $196.

Related Link: Nike: Q2 Earnings Insights

NKE Price Action: Nike has traded as high as $179.10 and as low as $125.44 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.84% at $163.01 at time of publication.

Photo: grailify from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Monday's Sell-Off
5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021
Nike: Q2 Earnings Insights
How Does Nike's Stock Look Coming Out Of Earnings?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: John Donahoe why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com