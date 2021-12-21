 Skip to main content

Nvidia Features As Top Pick By UBS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
UBS named chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) a "top pick," citing its "wide moats" in the sector. Plus, the company is enjoying tailwinds from Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ: MU) upbeat quarterly report, with officials noting they expect the chip shortage to ease over the coming year.

  • Analyst Timothy Arcuri believes that Nvidia will likely benefit from building more "stable" revenue sources around its GPU and software moats. At the same time, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) can use its "broad portfolio" and 5-nanometer investments in a host of new applications and opportunities. UBS has a buy rating on Nvidia.
  • Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. 
  • Nvidia's chips serve a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems.
  • Nvidia has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 4.37% at $289.38 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Nov 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACADB of A SecuritiesMaintains32.0
ONEMJP MorganMaintains28.0
AFINColliers SecuritiesUpgrades11.0
NKEJP MorganMaintains185.0
SONSeaport GlobalUpgrades66.0
