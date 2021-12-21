 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) - P/E: 9.65
  2. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) - P/E: 8.39
  3. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) - P/E: 7.8
  4. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 3.79
  5. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 7.91

Sleep Number has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.22, which has increased by 152.27% compared to Q2, which was 0.88. Sally Beauty Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.68 in Q3 to 0.64 now. Most recently, Dick's Sporting Goods reported earnings per share at 3.19, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 5.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.07, which has decreased by 34.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.63. MarineMax has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.45, which has decreased by 44.02% compared to Q3, which was 2.59.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (SBH + SNBR)

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Sally Beauty Joins Hand With DoorDash To Offer Free 2-Hour Delivery
Sally Beauty Shares Spike On Q4 Earnings Beat
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Following Wednesday's Plunge
5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com