5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) - P/E: 9.65 Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) - P/E: 8.39 Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) - P/E: 7.8 Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 3.79 MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 7.91

Sleep Number has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.22, which has increased by 152.27% compared to Q2, which was 0.88. Sally Beauty Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.68 in Q3 to 0.64 now. Most recently, Dick's Sporting Goods reported earnings per share at 3.19, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 5.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.07, which has decreased by 34.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.63. MarineMax has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.45, which has decreased by 44.02% compared to Q3, which was 2.59.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.