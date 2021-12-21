 Skip to main content

Scuderia Ferrari Revives Partnership With Banco Santander
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:06am   Comments
  • Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) stated that Banco Santander SA (OTC: BCDRFwill be a team Premium Partner from next season, reviving a partnership with the Maranello team held from 2010 to 2017.
  • The partnership, covering multiple years, will see the bank's logo back on the Scuderia cars, on the race suits of drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, on the caps and will also be present in the Ferrari Driver Academy activities.
  • Banco will also feature in Ferrari Competizioni GT, with its logo on the official cars participating in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the upcoming Le Mans Hypercar.
  • Banco Santander will support the Scuderia on its path to being carbon neutral by 2030.
  • Price Action: RACE shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $248.04 on the last check Tuesday.

