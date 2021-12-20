3 Strategies from AdRoll to Help eCommerce Businesses Survive the Post-Holiday Sales Slump

Digital marketers spend months before the holiday season prepping ad campaigns with the hopes of seeing sales soar from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and into the New Year. But how can eCommerce marketers stretch their efforts into Q1? This time of year is an uphill battle; it’s one of the worst revenue months for retailers, and people are typically tightening their purse strings after holiday spending. Sales begin to stall, and stores (whether brick and mortar or digital) are empty compared to the holiday-inspired bustle of previous months.

The world of online advertising is a competitive one. In today’s economy, it can be difficult for businesses to know how best to spend their money in order to achieve their goals. The eCommerce experts at AdRoll have some tips that will help brands stretch their marketing dollars into the New Year and beyond.

Master The Customer Journey

The customer journey is more complicated than ever before, and advertisers must evolve with all of the different platforms necessary to effectively reach their audience. As a result, it is critical to reach your key audience with the right message at the right time through a variety of mediums. Marketers who grasp this concept use every tool possible to connect while maintaining a cohesive message.

You might think you know your ideal audience inside and out, but data can reveal entirely different sets of customers who are ready and willing to interact with your brand. Artificial intelligence is a useful tool that enables advertisers to analyze data points and map a pathway to the most engaged customers. Using AI will enable you to identify who your ideal customers really are (and they may be different than you expect), as well as indicate when your messages are most likely to catch their attention.

Declutter Your Data

Give your campaigns a longer life by organizing your data. In the months where consumer spending is typically low, it is important to send more hyper-targeted messages to your customers in order to achieve the best results.

Consider investing in a centralized platform to store all of your data to interpret more accurate insights. As much as we would like to create clean personas and segment audiences, no two customer journeys are the same, and having the data to inform purchasing decisions has never been more important. Campaign attribution tools help you determine which channels influence sales and help you make better long-term marketing decisions.

Build Brand Awareness All Year Long

Brand awareness can seem difficult to measure, but its impact remains significant. Companies like AdRoll offer ways to not only expand your marketing efforts but also to better measure the reach of your brand through full-funnel attribution, contextual targeting, demographic and interest targeting, and more. These strategies allow you to drive high-quality users to your website and clarify which avenues are driving results for your company.

While the holiday season remains the highest for sales, it is important that businesses are building and investing in their brand throughout the year. Consider the typical marketing nurture sequence—it gradually leads the consumer throughout the sales funnel and to the point of purchase. Treat your yearly marketing efforts like a sales funnel, with every interaction from January to December and on to the new year leading you toward your desired goal. Start using digital marketing tools that will prepare your business for the post-holiday season today.

Image Sourced from Pixabay