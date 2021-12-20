 Skip to main content

Dingdong Adopts $30M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Dingdong Adopts $30M Share Buyback Program
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE: DDLBoard of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30.0 million of its shares over a period until December 19, 2022.
  • The proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices.
  • The company's Board will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.
  • Dingdong held $1.06 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: DDL shares closed lower by 0.15% at $13.48 on Friday.

