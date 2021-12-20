Alibaba's Carbon Goals Could Add To Its Valuation: All You Need To Know
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) carbon-neutrality goals for 2030 and beyond could bolster shareholder returns, Reuters reports.
- Alibaba's executive restructuring failed to present a compelling financial case for Alibaba amid regulatory crackdowns, China's sputtering economy, and intensifying competition.
- A near-50% plunge this year leaves Alibaba's stock trading at less than 15x 2022E adjusted earnings for its core e-commerce business, per JPMorgan estimates. That's well below JD.com Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) 33x and trails American retailers like Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corp (NYSE: TGT).
- Alibaba's beat-up valuation implies shareholders ascribe zero worth to other units, including Alibaba's international operations and a fast-growing cloud-computing division, which together constitute a fifth of annual revenue.
- By 2030, Alibaba wants to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and energy use. Moreover, Alibaba is pushing an ambitious program to reduce greenhouse gases.
- Alibaba aims to reduce 1.5 gigatons of these by 2035 by focusing on encouraging greener consumer and corporate habits, like buying eco-friendly products and using less packaging.
- Apart from the most sought-after political points, Alibaba's green pivot may even give its valuation a boost over time.
- A recent study analyzing over 1,000 companies over five years found positive correlations between ESG know-how and a firm's financial and stock performance.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.70% at $118.80 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
