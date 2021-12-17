 Skip to main content

DA Davidson Is Bullish On BlueLinx, Sees 26% Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
  • DA Davidson analyst Kurt Yinger initiated BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $102, implying an upside of 26%.
  • The analyst says the company stands to benefit from the tailwinds that include cyclical increases in new residential construction and residential R&R activity, elevated commodity wood product prices, sustained price inflation in other building products, and tight material availability.
  • Yinger further cites the positive medium- to long-term implications of BlueLinx's significantly improved balance sheet and modest valuation.
  • Price Action: BXC shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $80.61 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BXC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2021Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2021Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for BXC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

