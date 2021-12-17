DA Davidson Is Bullish On BlueLinx, Sees 26% Upside
- DA Davidson analyst Kurt Yinger initiated BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $102, implying an upside of 26%.
- The analyst says the company stands to benefit from the tailwinds that include cyclical increases in new residential construction and residential R&R activity, elevated commodity wood product prices, sustained price inflation in other building products, and tight material availability.
- Yinger further cites the positive medium- to long-term implications of BlueLinx's significantly improved balance sheet and modest valuation.
- Price Action: BXC shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $80.61 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BXC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Loop Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
