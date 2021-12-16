5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Criteo

The Trade: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) CEO and Chairman Michael Neidorff disposed a total of 178475 shares at an average price of $40.67. The insider received $7,257,944.42 as a result of the transaction. The insider also acquired a total of 135108 shares.

(NASDAQ: CRTO) CEO and Chairman Michael Neidorff disposed a total of 178475 shares at an average price of $40.67. The insider received $7,257,944.42 as a result of the transaction. The insider also acquired a total of 135108 shares. What’s Happening: Criteo recently announced plans to acquire IPONWEB for $380 million in cash and treasury shares.

Criteo recently announced plans to acquire IPONWEB for $380 million in cash and treasury shares. What Criteo Does: Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads.

Interactive Brokers Group

The Trade: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $75.35. The insider received $3,013,844.00 from selling those shares.

(NASDAQ: IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $75.35. The insider received $3,013,844.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: B of A Securities initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $126.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $126. What Interactive Brokers Group Does: Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide.

Devon Energy

The Trade: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) SVP Human Resources Tana K Cashion sold a total of 41883 shares at an average price of $40.13. The insider received $1,680,764.79 as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: DVN) SVP Human Resources Tana K Cashion sold a total of 41883 shares at an average price of $40.13. The insider received $1,680,764.79 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Devon Energy, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a $1 billion buyback.

Devon Energy, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a $1 billion buyback. What Devon Energy Does: Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America.

United Natural Foods

The Trade: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Director Michael Funk sold a total of 20404 shares at an average price of $51.14. The insider received $1,043,460.56 from selling those shares.

(NYSE: UNFI) Director Michael Funk sold a total of 20404 shares at an average price of $51.14. The insider received $1,043,460.56 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: United Natural Foods recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.

United Natural Foods recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance. What United Natural Foods Does: United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America.

Roblox