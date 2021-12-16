 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Bags Top-Rated EV Badge From Edmunds, Rivian Gets Editor's Choice Crown
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 4:10am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Bags Top-Rated EV Badge From Edmunds, Rivian Gets Editor's Choice Crown

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) have secured top awards from automotive research agency Edmunds as part of its 2022 rankings.

What Happened: Tesla’s affordable, compact sedan Model 3 has been named the top-rated electric vehicle of the year and the recently launched R1T electric pickup truck from Rivian has been crowned the editor’s choice award.

Model 3 has now bagged the title for three years in a row, the research agency said.

“The first all-electric pickup truck to market, it offers an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility,” Edmunds said on why R1T bagged editor’s choice award.

The recently-listed Rivian is backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F). The pre-revenue electric automaker has delivered just 156 electric vehicles but has secured a higher valuation than legacy rivals Ford and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM).

The development comes on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk securing two back-to-back Person of The Year awards this week.

See Also: After Time, Financial Times Names Elon Musk 2021 Person Of The Year

Author's Take: Tesla has disrupted the automotive sector with electric vehicles despite resistance from traditional players. 

Those results are now showing as the entire industry, under pressure from governments and consumers, is taking big steps to shift to an all-electric future. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.82% higher at $975.99 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Takes A Dig At NFT Buyers, Suggests They Are Hallucinating
GM Teases Ford F-150 Lightning Rival GMC Sierra Electric Truck Ahead Of 2022 Reveal
Tesla Says No Technical Problem To Flag In Fatal Paris Crash
This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Is Up 734% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Fintech Focus For December 16, 2021
Cathie Wood Sells Another $88M In Tesla Day After Piling Up Stake In Chinese EV Rival
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Edmunds electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com