Apple Closes 3 Stores In US, Canada After COVID-19 Surge Affects Employees

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has closed three stores in the United States and Canada on a temporary basis after a reported escalation in COVID-19 exposures among its employees.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company shut outlets in Miami, Annapolis, and Ottawa amid a rise in employee infections and exposures, reported Bloomberg.

Last week, the iPhone maker shuttered its Southlake, Texas store following an outbreak of COVID-19. That store is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 13.

“We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” Apple said in a statement, reported Bloomberg.

The tech giant restored a mask mandate at its retail locations for customers on Tuesday, reported CNBC.

Why It Matters: Apple has started to ask its employees to take rapid tests for COVID-19 multiple times a week regardless of their vaccination status, noted Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, Cook sent a memo to Apple employees informing them that their return to office has been delayed from Feb. 1 to a "date yet to be determined," as per another Bloomberg report. Previous return-to-office calls from Apple have led to protests from its workforce.

The U.S. Department of Labor is probing Apple for retaliation against a whistleblower who tweeted regarding unsafe working conditions among other issues.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 2.85% higher at $179.30 in the regular session and rose 0.23% in after-hours trading.

