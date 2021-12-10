Apple Shuts Texas Store On COVID-19 Outbreak
- An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) store in Southlake, Texas, is closed December 8 through December 12 following an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases among staff members, NBC News reports.
- The store, which has 151 employees, reported four positive cases immediately after Black Friday on November 26.
- Now, 22 employees "have shared that they're positive for COVID-19," a store manager said.
- "They received a positive diagnosis and will return to work after 10 days of isolation as well as 48 hours of being symptom-free," the manager said.
- All employees will be required to take a rapid antigen test on Sunday before the store's scheduled reopening on December 13.
- The outbreak hints at a breakdown in policy between Apple's corporate offices and its retail locations.
- While Apple was among the first national retailers to close all its U.S. stores in 2020, employees at the Southlake location say they have not continuously operated with the same level of caution, the report notes.
- The employees were asked to work despite sickness and worked on Black Friday despite experiencing COVID symptoms. Only the ones who tested positive were allowed to take leave. Some employees experienced symptoms after working on Black Friday.
- The report quoted an Apple spokesperson who admitted prioritization of the health and well-being of customers and employees since the early days of the pandemic.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $174.63 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
