US Labor Department To Probe Apple Over Whistleblower Counterattack
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over alleged retaliation against a whistleblower, Financial Times reports.
- Ashley Gjovik, 35, served as a senior engineering program manager for six years.
- Apple fired her for allegedly leaking confidential information in September.
- The employee complained of workplace harassment and unsafe working conditions.
- Gjovik, who regularly tweeted about her allegations of harassment, surveillance, and workplace safety issues, alleged dismissal under a false pretext following numerous complaints that led to more than a dozen instances of retaliation, including job reassignment.
- The labor department confirmed its investigation in a letter to Gjovik.
- Gjovik's original complaints stemmed from mid-March, when she cited "chemical exposure" concerns at her Apple office in Sunnyvale, California. "They intimidated me not to speak about my safety concerns," Gjovik alleged.
- Gjovik pointed to a potential conflict of interest regarding Apple audit committee Chair Ronald Sugar who previously served as the CEO of Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC). Northrop was responsible for the dump and maintenance of waste materials beneath the Sunnyvale office.
