 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Labor Department To Probe Apple Over Whistleblower Counterattack
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
US Labor Department To Probe Apple Over Whistleblower Counterattack

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over alleged retaliation against a whistleblower, Financial Times reports.

  • Ashley Gjovik, 35, served as a senior engineering program manager for six years. 
  • Apple fired her for allegedly leaking confidential information in September.
  • The employee complained of workplace harassment and unsafe working conditions.
  • Gjovik, who regularly tweeted about her allegations of harassment, surveillance, and workplace safety issues, alleged dismissal under a false pretext following numerous complaints that led to more than a dozen instances of retaliation, including job reassignment. 
  • The labor department confirmed its investigation in a letter to Gjovik.
  • Gjovik's original complaints stemmed from mid-March, when she cited "chemical exposure" concerns at her Apple office in Sunnyvale, California. "They intimidated me not to speak about my safety concerns," Gjovik alleged. 
  • Gjovik pointed to a potential conflict of interest regarding Apple audit committee Chair Ronald Sugar who previously served as the CEO of Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC). Northrop was responsible for the dump and maintenance of waste materials beneath the Sunnyvale office. 
  • Related Content: Key Takeaways From Facebook Whistleblower's Senate Appearance
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.37% at $175.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Why Pete Najarian Is Buying More Apple Call Options Today
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Senator Sold Off His FAANG Stocks In October And November Ahead Of Critical December Fed Meeting
BZ Chart Of The Day: Reversal In Apple's Stock
Investing in an Alternative Asset Like an NFT? This Company Says It May Have Better Options
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com