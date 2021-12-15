Talk To Santa Claus With New Alexa Feature: What You And Your Kids Should Know

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is allowing owners of its popular voice controlled smart home devices the chance to hear from Santa Claus.

What Happened: Amazon introduced Santa Claus as a voice for Alexa. Users can activate the voice of the popular holiday figure by saying, “Aelxa, enable Hey Santa.”

Santa Claus will sing songs, crack jokes, tell stories and can also respond to the normal commands you would give Alexa like playing music and setting timers.

One popular question people have been asking is “Hey Santa, am I naughty or nice?”

Santa can also tell you what songs are playing and select songs from a Spotify Technologies (NYSE: SPOT) linked account.

Why It’s Important: Alexa enabled devices continue to be hot sellers for Amazon as consumers look for new ways to automate everyday activities in the home and workplace.

Amazon has used celebrity voices including Melissa McCarthy, Shaquille O’Neal and Samuel L. Jackson as stand-ins for Alexa.

The introduction of Santa as a voice follows a partnership between Amazon and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced earlier this year. The partnership will allow consumers the ability to interact with Disney character voices and hear original recordings from the Disney library.

Amazon devices with Disney voices will start in Disney hotels before being available for at home use.

Price Action: AMZN shares are down 2% to $3,318.62 on Wednesday.