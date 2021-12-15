 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Talk To Santa Claus With New Alexa Feature: What You And Your Kids Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Talk To Santa Claus With New Alexa Feature: What You And Your Kids Should Know

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is allowing owners of its popular voice controlled smart home devices the chance to hear from Santa Claus.

What Happened: Amazon introduced Santa Claus as a voice for Alexa. Users can activate the voice of the popular holiday figure by saying, “Aelxa, enable Hey Santa.”

Santa Claus will sing songs, crack jokes, tell stories and can also respond to the normal commands you would give Alexa like playing music and setting timers.

One popular question people have been asking is “Hey Santa, am I naughty or nice?” 

Santa can also tell you what songs are playing and select songs from a Spotify Technologies (NYSE: SPOT) linked account.

Related Link: Amazon Q3 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Miss, Weak Guidance Sends Shares Down 

Why It’s Important: Alexa enabled devices continue to be hot sellers for Amazon as consumers look for new ways to automate everyday activities in the home and workplace.

Amazon has used celebrity voices including Melissa McCarthy, Shaquille O’Neal and Samuel L. Jackson as stand-ins for Alexa.

The introduction of Santa as a voice follows a partnership between Amazon and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced earlier this year. The partnership will allow consumers the ability to interact with Disney character voices and hear original recordings from the Disney library.

Amazon devices with Disney voices will start in Disney hotels before being available for at home use.

Related Link: Why Amazon Shares Present 'A Lot Of Opportunity' At Current Levels

Price Action: AMZN shares are down 2% to $3,318.62 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Is This The Top FANG Stock For 2022?
Oracle Makes Cloud Region Debut In Nordics
Read Why Adobe, Cloudflare Shares Fell On Tuesday
Why Jim Cramer Is Trimming Walmart To Buy This Petroleum Stock
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alexa Melissa McCarthy Samuel L. Jackson Santa Santa Claus Shaq Shaquille O'NealNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com