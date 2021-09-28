 Skip to main content

Tired Of Asking Alexa? You Can Soon Say 'Hey Disney!'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
Two of the largest and most well-known companies are teaming up to create a new voice assistant.

What Happened: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) unveiled on Tuesday a new partnership with the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The partnership will see the creation of a custom voice assistant called “Hey, Disney!” The voice assistant was developed by Disney using Amazon’s Alexa technology.

The “Hey, Disney!” assistant will have a new unique voice and come with more than 1,000 interactions for Disney fans. Interactions include authentic voices from favorite Disney characters and original recordings via the huge Disney library of content. Other interactive content includes jokes, trivia and other audio features.

The “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant will be available to consumers soon for the home.

Disney will roll out Amazon Echos loaded with the new assistant at Walt Disney World Resort hotels in Orlando next year.

Why It’s Important: This marks the first time Amazon is making another voice assistant available on its Echo devices.

“We’re bringing the worlds of Disney directly to Echo devices with 'Hey, Disney!'," Amazon Devices and Services Senior Vice President Dave Limp said.

Disney will offer immersive experiences to enhance the vacations of its guests with the new voice assistant.

Limp said the custom voice assistant could also help make customers’ homes “a bit more magical too.”

Price Action: Amazon shares are down 2.64% to $3,315.96 and Disney shares are down 2.10% to $174.52 Tuesday afternoon.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Alexa Amazon Echo Disney Resorts Disney World

