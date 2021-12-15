 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BorgWarner Inks Licensing Agreement With PolyCharge America
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
BorgWarner Inks Licensing Agreement With PolyCharge America
  • BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with PolyCharge America Inc, a startup company formed to deliver disruptive capacitor products. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Through the agreement, BorgWarner will secure exclusive rights to bring the PolyCharge NanoLam capacitors in-house for use in the company's inverters.
  • The capacitors enable high-power inverters to be smaller, lighter, and more tolerant to high temperatures.
  • Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 1.70% at $43.84 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWA)

BorgWarner Joins Clean Energy Buyers Alliance
BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Cuts FY21 Outlook
BorgWarner To Supply SiC Inverters To European OEM's Battery Electric Vehicles
BorgWarner Secures $4.97M US DOE Award For High Power-Dense Inverter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com