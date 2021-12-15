BorgWarner Inks Licensing Agreement With PolyCharge America
- BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with PolyCharge America Inc, a startup company formed to deliver disruptive capacitor products. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Through the agreement, BorgWarner will secure exclusive rights to bring the PolyCharge NanoLam capacitors in-house for use in the company's inverters.
- The capacitors enable high-power inverters to be smaller, lighter, and more tolerant to high temperatures.
- Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 1.70% at $43.84 on the last check Wednesday.
